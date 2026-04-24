Help Me Earn My BIM Master's Degree

Hello,

My name is Kamila, and I am a Civil Engineer from Bolivia with a strong interest in BIM (Building Information Modeling), digital construction, and project management.

For several years, I have worked hard to build my professional career while continuously improving my technical skills. My goal is to pursue a Master's Degree in Germany, a country recognized worldwide for its excellence in engineering, innovation, and advanced education. Studying there would allow me to gain specialized knowledge, learn international standards, and develop skills that are difficult to access in my home country.

Unfortunately, achieving this goal is financially challenging. In Bolivia, engineering salaries are often below $550 USD per month, making it extremely difficult to save enough money to cover the costs associated with postgraduate education abroad. Even while working full-time and saving as much as possible, the expenses of tuition, language preparation, visa requirements, travel, accommodation, and living costs remain far beyond my current financial capacity.

I am not asking others to fund my entire journey. I am actively working, saving, and investing in my own education. However, any contribution would help reduce the financial barriers standing between me and this opportunity.

My long-term goal is to become a highly qualified BIM and construction professional, capable of contributing to more efficient, sustainable, and innovative engineering projects. This master's degree would not only transform my professional future but also allow me to bring valuable knowledge and international experience back to my community and future employers.

Every donation, regardless of size, brings me one step closer to this dream. If you are unable to contribute financially, sharing this campaign would also mean a great deal to me.

Thank you for your time, generosity, and support.

With gratitude,

Kamila