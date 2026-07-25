Help me donate for the removal of clitoral mass

I'm Ebere, and I'm 25 years old. I have been suffering since I was six years old. At the age of six, I underwent female genital mutilation, and when I turned 13, I started developing clitoral cyst. Now, at 25, the cyst has grown to about the size of a chicken egg.





I am also suffering from endometriosis, and it feels like my whole world has fallen apart. Living with constant menstrual pain is exhausting. At times, the pain is almost as intense as childbirth. I cannot stand or sit for long because of a recurring pain in my upper right abdomen that comes and goes. Sometimes, it occurs as many as six times a month.





I'm tired, but I don't want to give up. I need help. I want to feel better than this.





I'm also going through what I believe are spiritual physical attacks, which I may talk about another time. Because of these attacks, I barely sleep at night. I stay awake all night and usually manage only about one hour of sleep around 8 a.m.





I feel like I'm living in hell. I'm going through all of this alone, with no support, no friends, and no one to lean on. I'm just alone in my own world. Even so, I haven't given up on Jesus.