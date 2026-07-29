Help me develop a modesty filter for all platforms

I'm developing a program I'm calling St. Joseph's eyes, which will function as a modesty and explicit content filter for all platforms, blocking sensitive images, videos, and text all in one! I'm starting by developing it as a Firefox extension, but I later hope to expand to Chrome, Edge, iOS, and Android.





This is MORE than just a porn blocker. Our secular culture only recognizes the most extreme and debased content as 'nfsw' but so much is tolerated under the 'safe-for-work' or family friendly label which shouldn't be. St. Joseph's Eyes will block all content which would be seen as immodest from a conservative Christian standpoint.





Since development can be costly and time-consuming, I need your help to ensure the sustainability of this project. Please consider a generous contribution!