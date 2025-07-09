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Help Me Defend the Fourth Amendment

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Fundraiser created byAGRON HASBAJRAMI

Help Me Defend the Fourth Amendment


My name is Agron Hasbajrami, and I am asking for your support in a legal battle that I believe extends far beyond my own case. At its heart is a question that affects every American: How much privacy are we willing to surrender before the protections of the Fourth Amendment become meaningless?

I believe my case raises serious constitutional questions about Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) and whether it can be used in a manner consistent with the Fourth Amendment's protection against unreasonable searches and seizures. This is not only my fight—it is a fight over principles that safeguard the privacy and liberty of us all.

As I understand the government's position, it argues that the surveillance at issue was lawful because the individual located overseas was the authorized foreign intelligence target under Section 702. My legal position is fundamentally different. I contend that I—not the overseas individual—was the true focus of the government's investigation. According to my understanding of the record, the FBI had already opened an investigation involving me approximately three months before I ever communicated with the person overseas. I believe that timeline demonstrates that I was effectively the intended target, making the government's reliance on Section 702 unconstitutional as applied to my case.

If the government can investigate an American, then obtain that American's private communications without a warrant simply because the other person is located abroad, I believe every American should be concerned. The Fourth Amendment was written to prevent unreasonable government intrusion into our private lives. Our constitutional rights should not disappear because the person we speak with lives in another country.

I have also faced another obstacle in seeking justice. I have attempted to pursue relief through a 28 U.S.C. § 2255 motion on my own, but I believe I have been prevented from obtaining meaningful review because my pro se filing has not been accepted for consideration. As a result, I urgently need experienced legal counsel to prepare and present my claims properly before the court.

I am not asking for special treatment. I am asking for a fair opportunity to have my constitutional arguments heard by the courts with the assistance of qualified attorneys. The cost of experienced legal representation is beyond my financial means, which is why I am turning to the public for help.

Your donation will go directly toward attorney's fees, legal research, court filings, expert consultation, and the resources necessary to present my case effectively. Every contribution—no matter the amount—helps ensure that constitutional questions of this importance can receive the careful judicial review they deserve.

Even if you cannot donate, I ask that you share my story. Today it is my case. Tomorrow it could be someone else's. The freedoms guaranteed by the Constitution are only as strong as our willingness to defend them. If we allow the Fourth Amendment to be weakened without challenge, we risk leaving future generations with fewer protections than those our Constitution promised.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story, for believing in the importance of privacy, due process, and the rule of law, and for helping me pursue justice. Together, we can stand for the principle that constitutional rights belong to every American and deserve to be protected.

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