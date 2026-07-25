Help Me Cross the Finish Line Tuition&Dental Care

Hi Family,

My name is Michael. I'm in the final stretch of my studies, and right now I'm facing two problems at once that I can't solve on my own.

I have an unpaid tuition balance that's currently holding up my graduation. After years of coursework, exams, and late nights, I'm this close to finishing but the school won't release my results or let me graduate until this balance is cleared. I've done everything I can on my end, and I've run out of options to close this gap by myself.

At the same time, I've been dealing with an ingrown tooth that needs treatment. It's not something I can keep putting off-left untreated, it gets worse and more painful, and the cost of proper dental care isn't something I currently have room for.

I'm asking for help with both of these at once because they've hit me at the same time, and honestly, I don't have anyone else to turn to right now

$5,500 for my outstanding tuition balance, so I can graduate

$2,500 for dental treatment for my ingrown tooth

That's a total of $8,000, and every contribution...big or small genuinely brings me closer to finishing what I've worked so hard for and taking care of my health.

If you're able to help, thank you from the bottom of my heart. And if you can't give right now, sharing this with someone who might be able to means just as much.

Thank you for reading this and for any support you can offer.

— Michael