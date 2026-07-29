Help Me Cross the Finish Line

Making it this far in my educational journey has not been easy, and to be honest, I never imagined I would face such a major obstacle right before the finish line. Due to unexpectedly losing my financial aid, I am now trying to figure out how to come up with the funds needed to complete my final term and graduate when I’m supposed to.





My last term is a practicum course, which means I have to travel to different sites for hands-on experience that is required for me to finish my degree. Losing my financial aid has become a major barrier because it has impacted my ability to maintain my basic necessities and, most importantly, reliable transportation to and from my practicum sites.





I’ve worked so hard to get to this point and have pushed through so many challenges and setbacks to keep going. After everything I’ve had to endure and overcome, being this close to graduating and now facing barriers that could delay my future has been beyond discouraging. But I refuse to give up on myself or the purpose I know I’m working toward.





I am raising funds to help me maintain necessities and secure transportation so I can successfully complete my final term, graduate on time, and continue pursuing my dream of helping others through counseling. Any donation, no matter the amount, truly means more than words can explain. Even sharing my fundraiser or keeping me in your thoughts and prayers means so much to me.





Thank you for believing in me, supporting me, and helping me make it to the finish line. ❤️



