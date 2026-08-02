Help Me Create a Stable Home for My Daughters

Hi, my name is Patricia, and I’m reaching out with hope and humility as I try to create a safe, stable home for myself and my two teenage daughters.

Over the past year, our lives have changed in ways I never expected. I lost my mother—my biggest source of love, guidance, and support—and navigating life without her has been incredibly painful. Grief has been heavy, but through it all, I’ve continued to push forward for my daughters, doing my best to stay strong for them even when things have felt overwhelming.

Despite everything, my focus has remained the same: my girls. As a mother, my greatest priority is giving them stability, safety, and a home where they can feel secure. I want them to have a place where they can breathe easier, focus on school, and build their futures without the weight of uncertainty on their shoulders.

I’ve found an apartment that would give us the fresh start we desperately need. It represents hope and stability for us—but I’ve run into a financial barrier I cannot overcome on my own. Because I don’t have a co-signer, I need help covering a required third-party guarantor deposit and the move-in costs.

I am trying to raise $3,600 to make this possible. This amount would allow us to secure the apartment and finally begin rebuilding our lives in a stable environment. It’s more than just housing—it’s the foundation my daughters and I need to move forward with peace and security.

I am doing everything I can to provide for my family and create a better future for us. Asking for help is not easy for me, but I know I cannot do this alone. I am simply hoping for a little support during a moment where kindness could truly change our lives.

Any contribution, no matter the size, would mean so much to us. And if you’re unable to donate, sharing our story would be an incredible help as well.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story, for your compassion, and for considering helping us during this important step forward. Your kindness would bring my daughters and me closer to the stable, hopeful future we are working so hard for.

With heartfelt gratitude,

Patricia



