Help Me Cover Transportation Costs for the Next 6

Hello everyone,

My name is Jordan Otu, and I am an engineering student at Government Technical College, Ikotun, Lagos State, Nigeria. I am currently going through a very difficult financial period. I normally do not like asking people for help, but at this point, I truly need support to keep moving forward.

Right now, my biggest challenge is transportation. For the next six weeks, I need help covering the cost of moving between school, important activities, and daily responsibilities. Things have become very difficult financially, and despite trying my best to stay strong and consistent, I am struggling to keep up.

I come from a difficult background, and life has not been easy for me. Even with the challenges I face, I still hold tightly to my dreams and goals. I believe education, hard work, and persistence can change my future, and I am doing everything I can not to give up.

There are days when I feel confused, discouraged, and overwhelmed, especially when I cannot even afford simple transportation to where I need to be. But I still continue trying because I do not want my current situation to destroy my future.

The actual amount I urgently need is mainly for transportation and basic movement for the next one and a half months. Due to the platform requirements, the fundraising goal may appear higher, but my real need is much simpler than it looks.

Any amount you can support with, no matter how small, would genuinely help me a lot. Even sharing this campaign with others means a great deal to me.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story, and thank you to everyone willing to support me during this difficult moment. May God bless you abundantly.