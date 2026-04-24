Help Me Cover Rent While I Get Back on Track

Hi everyone, I’m Gabriel. I’m reaching out because I recently got kicked out of my place with no real warning and no clear reason, and it’s put me in a tough spot financially.





I had to scramble to find a new place fast, which meant covering $900 in emergency move-in costs — deposit, fees, and everything else that comes with moving on short notice. On top of that, I still have rent and bills to cover this month.





I work in the deli department at Sprouts and pick up Instacart deliveries when I can, but the sudden hit on top of my regular expenses is more than I can absorb right now. I’m trying to raise $1,500 in the next 3 days to get caught up and make sure I don’t fall further behind.





Anything you can give helps — and if you can’t give, sharing this with someone who might be able to means just as much. I’m grateful for any support, big or small.





Thank you for taking the time to read this.



