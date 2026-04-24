Help me cover my U-Haul for a fresh start.

Hi everyone,

I'm preparing for a fresh start and have been working hard to save money for my move. I've budgeted and saved for many of the moving expenses myself, but the cost of renting a U-Haul and getting my belongings to my new home is the last hurdle I need to overcome.

I'm asking for help covering my U-Haul rental, fuel, and related moving costs. Any amount, whether it's $5, $10, or more, will bring me one step closer to making this move possible.

If you're unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser would mean just as much.





Thank you for your kindness, support, and for helping me take this next step.