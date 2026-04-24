Help Me Cover My School Medical Bill So I C

Title: Help Me Cover My School Medical Bill So I Can Finish Strong





Hi, my name is Favour , I’m a student at Uniport and I’m currently dealing with a health issue that’s making it hard for me to attend classes and focus on my studies.





The medical tests, drugs, and treatment cost more than I can handle right now. I don’t have steady income yet, and I don’t want my health to stop me from finishing this semester.





I’m raising funds to cover my treatment so I can recover, get back to school, and chase my goals. Any amount helps - ₦500, ₦1,000, ₦2,000. Even sharing this campaign with others will make a big difference.

God bless you 🙏