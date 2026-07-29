Help Me Cover My Legal Expenses

Hello everyone,

I am humbly asking for help as I face a difficult legal situation that has affected every area of my life. Due to criminal charges that I am currently dealing with, I lost my job and have been struggling to find stable employment. The loss of income has made it extremely difficult to keep up with my financial responsibilities while also trying to pay for legal representation and court-related expenses.

I am working hard to move forward, take responsibility for my situation, and create a better future for myself and my family. I have started a small cleaning business and am doing everything I can to earn income, but the legal costs are more than I can handle alone at this time.

Any donation, no matter the size, will help cover attorney fees, court costs, and other legal expenses. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser and keeping me in your thoughts and prayers would mean a great deal to me.

This has been one of the hardest seasons of my life, but I am determined to keep pushing forward. Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any support you can provide.

With gratitude,

Alexandria



