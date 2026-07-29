Help Me Cover Basic Living Expenses While I Job Hu

Hi, my name is Bernard, and I am raising funds to cover my basic living expenses while I search for employment. My savings ran out this month and I don't have the funds to cover my absolute necessities. On top of my daily living costs, I have also fallen into arrears on my personal bank loan. The stress getting daily calls plus addittion penalty fees is overwhelming .This is making it incredibly hard to focus on what I need to do(looking for a job) I just need a little breathing room so I can actually focus on getting a job, rather than panicking about how I’m going to eat or answering collection calls. I am requesting a total of $950 to cover my bare minimum expenses for the next 15 days and stop the bleeding on my urgent bills and personal debt. Rent: $ 210 ( Due end of this month) Groceries/Food: $ 70 Personal Loan Arrears: $ 650 (in arrears) Internet $ 20 (useful for job applications) i have already contacted my lender to ask for restructuring my personal loan, but I still need immediate help to bridge this gap on arrears .i have also dramatically reduced my expenses to bare minimum . Any amount helps more than you know. And if you aren't able to donate, simply sharing this fundraiser with your network means the absolute world to me. Thank you so much for taking the time to read my story. I see a way out of this; I just need a little help getting there