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Help Me Continue Sharing the Gospel in Nepal

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byStrong Advocacy Group Inc.

Fundraiser funds will be received by United Strong Christian Fellowship

Help Me Continue Sharing the Gospel in Nepal

My name is Pastor Dipak Lamichhane, and I serve as a pastor in Nepal.

I was born and raised in a Hindu family and community where I worshipped many gods and

goddesses. Like many people around me, I lived with the fear that if I failed to please the gods or

did not perform the required rituals and sacrifices, misfortune would come upon me or my family.

Everything changed when I heard the gospel through a Christian radio broadcast. For the first time,

I heard that the God of the Bible does not ask us to earn His favour through sacrifices. Instead, He

loved the world so much that He gave His one and only Son, Jesus Christ, to die for our sins. I

learned that Jesus' sacrifice on the cross was once and for all, making every other sacrifice

unnecessary. This message of God's grace transformed my life.

After reading the Bible and learning more about Jesus Christ, I repented of my sins and placed my

trust in Him alone as my Lord and Saviour. God completely changed the direction of my life.

Becoming a Christian came at a cost. I was the first follower of Christ in my family and community,

and I experienced rejection, opposition, and many hardships because of my faith. Yet through every

trial, the Lord remained faithful and strengthened me.

For more than a decade, I have been serving in various ministries throughout Nepal. By God's

grace, I have had the privilege of preaching the gospel, making disciples, planting churches,

teaching God's Word, training church leaders, and caring for those in need. My heart is to see the

gospel reach people who have never heard it and to strengthen local churches to become biblically

faithful and mission-minded.

At this stage of ministry, I am seeking faithful partners who will stand with us in prayer and financial

support. The combined monthly needs for my family and ministry are approximately $1,700–$2,000.

This support helps provide for our family's basic living expenses while also enabling ongoing

ministry, including evangelism, discipleship, leadership training, church planting, pastoral care,

transportation, ministry resources, and assistance for believers and communities in need.

Rather than stepping away from the work God has called me to because of financial pressure, I am

trusting Him to raise up brothers and sisters in Christ who share a burden for the spread of the

gospel in Nepal.

If the Lord leads you to partner with us, your generosity will directly help us continue proclaiming

Christ, discipling believers, equipping church leaders, and reaching unreached communities with

the hope of the gospel.


Above all, I ask for your prayers—that God would grant wisdom, faithfulness, protection, and open doors for the gospel throughout Nepal. Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for considering becoming part of what God is doing. May the Lord richly bless you for your prayers,

encouragement, and generosity.

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