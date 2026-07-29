Help Me Continue My Poetry Journey

Poetry has become more than just words for me — it’s my way of expressing emotion, telling stories, and connecting with people who may feel unseen or unheard. Writing has helped me through difficult moments and inspired me to keep creating, growing, and sharing my voice with others.





I’m now trying to take my poetry journey to the next level by creating quality video performances, spoken word content, and creative projects online. To do that, I’m raising funds for essential equipment such as a camera, microphone, lighting, editing tools, and other creative supplies that will help me produce and share my work professionally.





Every donation, no matter the amount, will go directly toward:

- A camera for recording poetry videos and performances

- Audio equipment for clear sound quality

- Lighting and basic production tools

- Editing software and creative resources

- Transportation and materials for future projects





Your support would mean more than just equipment — it would mean helping a dream grow. Even if you can’t donate, sharing this campaign with others would truly help me continue pursuing my passion and reaching more people through poetry.





Thank you for believing in me and supporting my creative journey.