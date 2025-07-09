Help Me Continue My Nursing Education

Hiiii,





Good day to anyone seeing this.





I never thought I would find myself doing something like this. To be honest, this is one of the hardest things I've ever written.





I'm a nursing student from Nigeria. Getting admission to study nursing in a government university is extremely difficult. After staying at home for three years, waiting and hoping for an opportunity, my family finally decided to send me to a private university. It wasn't because we were rich. It was because it was the only way I could chase my dream of becoming a nurse.





The school fees are in the millions, far beyond what my family can comfortably afford. Somehow, by God's grace and with so many sacrifices, my parents managed to pay enough for me to complete my first session.





Now, another session is almost here, and I honestly don't know if I'll be able to go back.





I'm meant to resume in September, but every day that date gets closer, I'm filled with fear. I'm scared that I'll have to leave nursing behind and settle for whatever course I can get in a federal university. There is nothing wrong with those courses, but nursing is the dream I've held onto for years. It's the dream I waited three years for. It's the dream I don't want to lose.





I don't blame my parents. They have done everything they can. They've carried a burden that was never easy, and I'm grateful for every sacrifice they've made.





The amount I'm trying to raise won't cover all my school fees, but it will help with the first installment and give me hope that I can continue my education.





I'm asking with all my heart... if you're reading this and you're in a position to help, please help me in any little way you can. No amount is too small.





I'm not a fraud. I'm just a student who is trying everything possible not to watch a lifelong dream slip away.





My parents don't know I'm doing this. They would probably be upset because they would see it as begging. But to me, this isn't about pride anymore. It's about fighting for the future I've prayed for and worked so hard to reach.





Even if you can't donate, sharing this fundraiser could help it reach someone who can.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story. Thank you for caring.





May God bless you for your kindness. May He provide for you in ways you never imagined, open doors that no one can shut, protect you and your loved ones, and reward every act of generosity you show. I pray that whenever you need help, God will send the right people to stand by you, just as you're standing by me today. Amen.