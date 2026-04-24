Help Me Continue My Lifelong Goiter Medication

Hello, everyone.





My name is Erika, and I am currently a student doing my best to continue my education despite facing a difficult financial situation.





I have been diagnosed with goiter, and my condition requires daily maintenance medication for life. Taking my medicine consistently is essential for managing my health and preventing complications. Unfortunately, the cost of these medications has become a heavy burden for me and my family.





As a student, I don't have a stable source of income, and there are times when I struggle to afford my daily medication. It is heartbreaking to worry about whether I will be able to take the medicine I need to stay healthy while also trying to focus on my studies.





Today, I am reaching out with humility and hope. Any amount you can donate—no matter how small—will go directly toward purchasing my maintenance medication. If you are unable to donate, sharing my fundraiser with others would also mean so much to me.





Your kindness and generosity will not only help me continue my treatment but also allow me to keep pursuing my education and work toward a better future.





Thank you from the bottom of my heart for taking the time to read my story and for any support you can offer. Every contribution and every share brings me one step closer to staying healthy and achieving my dreams.





My monthly medication costs around ₱3,000 (approximately $50 USD), and my fundraising goal is ₱10,000 (approximately $175 USD). Every donation, no matter how small, will go toward my lifelong hyperthyroidism medication and help me continue my education while managing my condition. Your support will make a meaningful difference in my journey toward staying healthy and finishing my studies.





With sincere gratitude,

Erika