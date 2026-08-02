Help me continue my fight for religious freedom

Five years ago, my life changed overnight.

After nearly 20 years of dedicated service with the City of Seattle, I lost my career because I chose to stand by my sincerely held religious beliefs. Losing my job didn’t just mean losing a paycheck—it meant losing my healthcare, retirement security, pension, and the career I had devoted nearly two decades to building.

Since then, my family and I have worked tirelessly to rebuild our lives. We’ve taken on new jobs, adjusted our lifestyle, and done everything we can to stay afloat while continuing this legal fight. But pursuing justice comes at a significant financial cost.

I have already invested thousands of dollars into this case. Our legal battle is now in the appeals process, and the costs continue to grow. I have paid $1,000 toward our current legal fees and still owe another $4,100, with additional expenses expected as the case moves forward.

I’m not asking anyone to fund my entire legal battle. I’m simply asking for help carrying a burden that has become difficult to bear alone. Every donation, whether it’s $5, $25, or $100, helps cover attorney fees and allows me to continue pursuing this case.

This fight is about more than my job. For me, it’s about standing up for religious freedom and ensuring that people are not forced to choose between their deeply held beliefs and their livelihood.

If you’re unable to donate, I completely understand. Sharing this fundraiser with your friends and family is another meaningful way to support me.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you for taking the time to read my story, for your prayers, your encouragement, and any support you’re able to give. Your kindness reminds me that I am not fighting this battle alone.

With gratitude,

Lysa



