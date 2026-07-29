"Five Years Waiting for Justice: Help Me Reclaim M

My name is Samantha Dunlap, and I am asking for help during the most difficult chapter of my life.

For more than five years, I have been fighting a criminal case that has left my life suspended in uncertainty. Since my arrest in April 2021, I have lived with the constant stress of ongoing court proceedings, financial hardship, and the fear that my voice is not being heard.

What was supposed to be a temporary legal matter has followed me for over five years. During that time, I have attended countless court appearances, spent thousands of dollars trying to defend myself, and watched nearly every aspect of my life suffer as a result.

I have consistently maintained that I was wrongfully arrested. Over the years, I have obtained evidence that I believe raises serious questions about the case against me, including body-camera footage and recordings from the legal proceedings. Based on my review of the evidence, I believe there are significant issues that warrant careful examination by an attorney willing to thoroughly investigate the facts and aggressively protect my rights.

Unfortunately, despite the passage of more than five years, my case remains unresolved.

The emotional toll has been overwhelming. Living under the weight of a criminal case for this long has changed me in ways I never expected. I struggle with anxiety every day. I often find it difficult to leave my home and live with a constant fear of further encounters with law enforcement. The uncertainty of not knowing when this chapter of my life will end has affected my mental and emotional well-being in profound ways.

The financial burden has been equally devastating. I have spent thousands of dollars attempting to navigate the legal system while my ability to earn a living has been severely impacted. Employment opportunities have become difficult to obtain, and the ongoing costs associated with defending myself have left me financially exhausted.

Perhaps the greatest loss has been the impact on my family. This case has consumed years that I can never get back. Important relationships have been strained, and the stress of this prolonged legal battle has created distance between the people I love the most and me. While others have been able to move forward with their lives, mine has remained stuck in a cycle of court dates, legal expenses, and uncertainty.

I am not asking anyone to decide my case. I am simply asking for the opportunity to obtain experienced legal representation that can independently review the evidence, fully investigate the circumstances surrounding my arrest, and ensure that my constitutional rights are protected.

My goal is to raise between $7,000 and $10,000 to help cover attorney retainers, legal review of evidence, court-related expenses, records requests, and other costs necessary to properly defend my case and pursue justice. These funds would give me the opportunity to seek the legal representation that I desperately need and believe I deserve.

If you can donate, no matter how small the amount, your support will help me continue this fight and move one step closer to obtaining the legal assistance I need.

If you are unable to donate, I would greatly appreciate any recommendations for attorneys or organizations that may be willing to review my case. A referral to the right attorney could be just as valuable as a financial contribution.

If you cannot contribute financially, sharing my story with others would mean more than you know.

After more than five years of uncertainty, I am determined to continue fighting for my rights and for the opportunity to finally move forward with my life.

For more than five years, my life has been on hold. I am asking for the chance to be heard, to receive the legal representation I need, and to reclaim the future that has been out of reach for far too long.

Please keep me and my family in your thoughts as I continue this fight.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story, for your compassion, and for any support you may be able to provide.

With gratitude,

Samantha Dunlap