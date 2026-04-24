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Help Me Continue My Education

Goal$5,003 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byChristopher Bridges

Help Me Continue My Education

Hi, I’m Christopher. I’m currently unemployed and doing my best to continue my education and build a better future for myself. Right now, I have a balance on my student account that I need to take care of before I’m able to register for my next classes.

I’m usually not the type of person to ask others for financial help because I’ve always tried to handle my own responsibilities and figure things out on my own. However, I’m currently in a difficult situation, and I’m reaching out because I genuinely need some assistance getting through this moment. It’s just me and my mom, and while she has always done everything she can to support me, I don’t want to continue putting the financial responsibility of helping me entirely on her. She already has her own responsibilities and expenses, and it weighs heavily on me knowing that she has to carry so much on her own.

Being unemployed has made things especially difficult because I’m trying to find work while also staying focused on school. I don’t want my financial situation to prevent me from continuing my education or force me to put my goals on hold. Getting back into classes is important to me because I’m trying to create more stability for myself and eventually become financially independent. I’m willing to work and do whatever I can to improve my situation; I’m just at a point where I could really use some support to get past this financial obstacle.

I know everyone has their own responsibilities and struggles, so I don’t take anyone’s willingness to help for granted. Even a small amount of assistance would mean a lot to me and would help me get closer to clearing my balance and registering for my next classes. More than anything, I’m asking for an opportunity to keep moving forward instead of letting this temporary setback stop the progress I’ve been working toward.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and consider helping me. I truly appreciate any support, encouragement, or assistance you’re able to offer. It would mean more to me than I can put into words.


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