Help Me Continue My Education

My name is Pokane, and I am asking for your support during one of the hardest times of my life.

I lost my parents, and since then my aunt has taken me into her home. She is doing everything she can to care for me and her two children, but the financial burden has become overwhelming. Despite her hard work, there simply isn't enough money to cover my education and our daily needs.

Education means everything to me. It represents hope, opportunity, and the chance to build a better future—not only for myself but also for my family. I don't want to give up on my dreams because of financial hardship.

I am trying to raise ZAR 20,000 to help pay for my education and related expenses. Every contribution, no matter how small, will bring me one step closer to staying in school and creating a brighter future.

If you are unable to donate, sharing my fundraiser with others would mean just as much.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any kindness you can offer. Your support gives me hope that I can continue my education and one day give back to others facing similar challenges.