Help me continue my education please

Help Me Continue My Education and Prepare for Senior Year

Hello everyone,

My name is London, and I am currently finishing 11th grade and preparing for my senior year. I am creating this fundraiser to help cover my school tuition and the many expenses that come with completing 12th grade and graduating from high school.

First, I want to make it clear that I am not creating this fundraiser because we do not have food, shelter, or basic necessities. My mom works incredibly hard to make sure I have what I need. However, the financial responsibilities that come with my education and senior year can be overwhelming for one person to handle alone.

My mom has always been the person carrying the responsibility of providing for me and supporting my future. My father is disabled and receives disability benefits due to injuries he suffered after being shot in the past. Over the years, we explored options regarding child support, but because of the type of disability benefits he receives, child support was not available to us. While I understand his circumstances, the reality is that my mom has largely been responsible for raising me and covering my educational and personal needs on her own. She does everything she can, and I believe the responsibility of preparing a child for their future should not fall entirely on one parent.

I do not ask for money for vacations, luxury items, or unnecessary things. This fundraiser is focused on helping me reach important milestones as I finish high school and prepare for the next chapter of my life.

I take my education very seriously and work hard every day to make the most of the opportunities I’ve been given. I currently maintain a 4.0 GPA and earn straight A’s. I have also skipped grades during my academic journey, allowing me to advance more quickly through school. In addition to my academics, I am a proud member of my school’s debate team, where I have received special recognition, won Atlanta Urban Debate tournaments, and earned more than five debate awards. These experiences have helped me develop leadership, public speaking, critical thinking, and communication skills that I plan to use throughout my future education and career.

My academic success and involvement in debate have inspired my future career goals. After high school, I plan to attend college and eventually law school to become a criminal defense attorney. Debate has strengthened my passion for advocacy, public speaking, critical thinking, and standing up for others. My goal is to use my education to make a positive impact on people’s lives, serve my community, and help ensure that everyone has access to fair representation and justice.

The funds raised will help cover my remaining 11th grade tuition and 12th grade tuition, school fees, books, supplies, and educational expenses, senior dues and senior activities, prom expenses, graduation packages, cap and gown costs, senior photos, graduation related fees, and transportation needs while I save toward a reliable vehicle to help me get to school, work, business events, and future opportunities.

I am also a young entrepreneur working to build my future. If anyone knows of festivals, pop up markets, community events, vendor opportunities, churches, schools, or other venues where I can sell my food products, I would be incredibly grateful for any recommendations or connections. I am not only asking for help. I am also looking for opportunities to work, grow my business, and earn my way forward.

My goal is to graduate successfully, continue building my business, attend college, pursue law school, and create a strong foundation for my future. Every donation, share, and opportunity helps relieve some of the pressure on my mom and brings me one step closer to achieving those goals.

Whether you choose to donate, share this fundraiser, or connect me with a vending opportunity, your support means more than you know.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story, support my education, and invest in my future.

With gratitude,

London



