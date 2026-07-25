Help Me Continue My Education in China

My name is Abulfazl, and I am a student from Afghanistan with a dream of completing my university education in China.





Last year, I was fortunate to receive a full scholarship to study the Chinese language. I worked hard throughout the year and successfully completed the program. Thanks to my academic performance, I have now been admitted to the Central South University of Forestry and Technology in China.





However, the scholarship I received for my bachelor’s degree is a Type C scholarship, which means I still have to pay approximately 11,000 RMB (more than 2,000 USD) for tuition and accommodation. Unfortunately, this amount is far beyond what I or my family can afford.





Returning to Afghanistan would most likely mean the end of my education. Due to the current situation in my country and my financial circumstances, I may never have another opportunity to return to China and continue my studies. This is why I am asking for your help.





Every donation, no matter how small, will go directly toward covering my university tuition and accommodation fees. Your kindness will give me the chance to continue my education, build a better future, and one day use my knowledge to help my family and my community.





If you are unable to donate, sharing my fundraiser with others would mean just as much to me.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any support you can provide. Your generosity gives me hope and the opportunity to continue pursuing my education.