Help Me Continue My Education & Health Journey

Help Me Continue My Education and Take Care of My Health

Hello, and thank you for taking the time to visit my fundraiser.

I am a 19-year-old student from the Philippines. It is not easy for me to ask for help, but I have reached a point where I can no longer manage everything on my own, and my parents are severly struggling wity many depts as well.

I have always believed that education is the path to a better future. I work hard to stay in school and pursue my dreams, but financial struggles have made it increasingly difficult to pay for my educational expenses, including tuition, school supplies, transportation, and other essential needs.

At the same time, I am also dealing with health concerns that require medical care. The costs of consultations, tests, and medications have placed an additional burden on me and my family. Trying to balance my studies while worrying about my health has been incredibly challenging.

I created this fundraiser with hope that kind people might be willing to help me continue my education while receiving the medical care I need. Every donation, no matter the amount, will go toward my school expenses and health-related costs. If you are unable to donate, sharing my fundraiser with others would mean just as much.

Your kindness gives me hope during a difficult time. Thank you for believing in me and for helping me continue working toward a brighter future.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you for your generosity, support, and prayers. May your kindness come back to you in many wonderful ways.