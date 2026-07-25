Empower a Final Year BCA Student Your Small Help

Hello everyone,

I never thought I would have to ask for help publicly, but right now I truly need support to continue my education and build a better future for myself and my family.

My name is Sumaiya Lane, and I am a final year BCA student. I am trying my best to complete my degree while managing family responsibilities, but financial difficulties have made it extremely challenging.

I urgently need funds for:

A laptop (essential for my studies, projects, and job opportunities) My college fees Clearing some pending loans that have become difficult to manage

My family is also going through a tough time, and I don’t want to drop out or pause my education at this crucial stage. A small contribution or even sharing this fundraiser can make a huge difference in helping me finish my BCA and secure a stable future.

Any amount you can give will be deeply appreciated and used only for my education and related expenses.

Thank you so much for reading my story and for any support — whether it’s a donation or just sharing this with others. It means the world to me.



