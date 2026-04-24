Help Me Continue My Education and Rebuild My Futur

Hello everyone,

My name is Chuong, and I am from Vietnam.

I am writing this with humility and honesty because I am currently facing one of the most difficult periods of my life. I am seeking support to raise $4,000 so that I can continue my education and work toward a better future.

Over the past few years, I made serious financial mistakes that have left me struggling with debt. These decisions have had a significant impact on my finances and my ability to focus on my studies. I take full responsibility for those mistakes and am committed to changing my life for the better.

Today, I am working long hours as a bike delivery driver in an effort to repay my debts and support myself. Many days I spend most of my time working just to meet my monthly obligations. Despite these challenges, I have not given up on my dream of completing my education and building a stable future.

The financial pressure has become overwhelming. Between debt repayments, living expenses, and educational costs, it is becoming increasingly difficult to move forward. The $4,000 I am hoping to raise would help me cover essential educational expenses and reduce the financial burden that is holding me back from making meaningful progress.

I am not asking for a handout. I am asking for an opportunity to continue learning, improve my skills, and create a better future through hard work and responsibility. I am determined to earn my success, but I need some support to get through this challenging period.

Every donation, no matter how small, would make a meaningful difference. If you are unable to donate, sharing my story with others would also be greatly appreciated.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story. Your kindness, encouragement, and support mean more than words can express.

Sincerely,

Chuong

Vietnam