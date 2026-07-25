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Help me continue my education and buy a laptop

Goal₪50,000 ILS
Raised₪0 ILS

Fundraiser created byMahmoud Elmasri

Fundraiser funds will be received by Mahmoud Elmasri

Help me continue my education and buy a laptop

Help Me Continue My Education and Support My Family


My name is Mahmoud, a Computer Engineering student from Gaza, Palestine.


I never imagined that one day I would have to ask strangers for help just to continue my education. I always believed that hard work, determination, and education would be enough to build a better future. But the war changed everything.


Like thousands of families in Gaza, my family lost the sense of security that every person deserves. Daily life became a struggle. Every decision turned into a choice between basic survival and the future I had spent years working toward.


One of the hardest decisions I have ever made was selling my laptop—the same laptop I relied on for studying, programming, completing assignments, and developing my skills as a future engineer. I didn't sell it because I wanted to. I sold it because I had no other way to pay my university tuition and avoid losing the education I had worked so hard to achieve.


Today, I continue my studies using only a mobile phone. Imagine trying to study Computer Engineering, write code, complete technical assignments, attend online lectures, and prepare graduation projects without a computer. Every task takes several times longer than it should. Many things simply cannot be done on a phone.


Despite these obstacles, I have refused to give up.


I continue studying because I believe education is the only path that can change my future and allow me to help my family. My dream is not luxury. My dream is to graduate, find meaningful work, support my parents, and build a stable life after years filled with uncertainty and hardship.


The funds raised through this campaign will help me:


- Purchase a reliable laptop so I can study, program, and complete my university requirements.

- Pay my remaining university expenses so I can continue toward graduation.

- Help my family with essential living needs during this difficult period.


Every donation, regardless of its size, becomes part of my journey. It is more than financial support—it is hope. It is someone choosing to believe that a student should not lose his future because of circumstances beyond his control.


If you cannot contribute financially, sharing my campaign with your friends, family, or community can make an enormous difference. Sometimes one share reaches the person who changes everything.


I am deeply grateful to everyone who takes the time to read my story, share it, or support it. Your kindness reminds me that compassion still exists, even across borders and thousands of miles.


Thank you for believing in education.


Thank you for believing in hope.


Thank you for believing in me.

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