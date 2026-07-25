Help Me Continue My Education Abroad

Hello everyone,

My name is Ziad, I am 20 years old from Saudi Arabia, and I am preparing to study abroad to build a better future for myself and my family.

Over the past six months, I worked in a physically demanding job to save as much money as I could. Despite my efforts, my family’s financial situation made it impossible for me to save enough for this important step.

To continue with my plans, I joined a monthly payment plan (“Jam’iyah”) to help cover my expenses. Unfortunately, I have reached a point where I can no longer keep up with the upcoming payments. I currently need 7,000 SAR to settle this obligation. If I fail to pay it, I may lose my opportunity to study abroad.

I have set my fundraising goal at 12,000 SAR. The first 7,000 SAR will be used to pay off my outstanding obligation. Any additional funds will help cover my basic living expenses when I arrive in the country where I will be studying, giving me time to settle in and focus on my education while I look for part-time work

Every donation, no matter how small, brings me one step closer to continuing my education and building a better future.

Thank you for your kindness, your generosity, and for taking the time to read my story. Even if you cannot donate, sharing this campaign would mean a great deal to me