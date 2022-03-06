Help Me continue My Education

Hello everyone,

My name is Nomin, and I have recently been blessed with an opportunity that I once only dreamed about—I received a 1 semester scholarship to continue my education.

When I received the news, my family and I were overjoyed. It felt like years of hard work, determination, and hope had finally paid off. However, our happiness was quickly followed by a difficult reality.

Although my scholarship covers my tuition, it does not cover many of the essential expenses such as housing, accommodation, living costs, and other required fees. My family is doing everything they can to support me, but we are currently facing financial hardship, and these remaining costs are simply beyond what we can afford.

Asking for help is not easy for me. I have always believed in working hard for my goals, and I never imagined I would need to reach out like this. But today, I am choosing courage over pride because I do not want financial circumstances to take away an opportunity that could change my life forever.

Every donation, no matter the amount, brings me one step closer to continuing my education. If you are not in a position to donate, simply sharing my campaign would mean just as much to me.

Your kindness is not only helping me pay for school—it is giving me the chance to build a better future, support my family one day, and make the most of an opportunity that I promise not to waste.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for taking the time to read my story. Your generosity, encouragement, and support mean more than words can express.

With sincere gratitude,

Nomin



