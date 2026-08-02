Help Me Continue My College Journey





Hello, my name is Ariannah, and this fall I’ll be starting my freshman year in college, where I’ll be pursuing my dream of becoming a physician.

I’m incredibly excited to begin this new chapter of my life, but I’m also facing a significant financial challenge. Even after receiving financial aid, I still have an outstanding balance of $4,626 for my first semester. I currently need to come up with $2,769 to help me get enrolled in a payment plan and remain on track to attend college.

I was raised by a single mother of three while my father has been incarcerated for most of my life. Although my father has been unable to be present, I have received some financial support from members of my father’s family throughout my life, and I am grateful for the help they have been able to provide.

My family has worked hard to help me get to this point, but the cost of college has become more than we can manage alone. I have been reaching out to family, friends, and people in my community for guidance and support because I truly don’t want to give up on my dream before I even get the chance to begin.

We explored different financial aid options, including applying for a Parent PLUS Loan, but unfortunately, the loan was denied. I recently received a call from the financial aid office, and it wasn’t the news I was hoping to hear. There have been moments when I’ve felt overwhelmed and wondered how I’m going to make this happen, but I’m continuing to have faith and look for every possible resource available to me.

My College Expenses

● First Semester Remaining Balance: $4,626

● Amount I currently need to get on a payment plan: $2,769

● Second Semester Estimated Balance: $15,000

● Estimated Total Balance for the 2026–2027 Academic Year: $30,000

● Textbooks and course materials: Additional cost

● School supplies and other college necessities: Additional cost

● Transportation and other living expenses: Additional cost

These expenses are not just about tuition. I will also need books, course materials, supplies, transportation, and other necessities to successfully make it through both semesters.

I am asking for help because I want to stay in school and continue working toward my dream of becoming a physician. My goal is to graduate, attend medical school, and eventually use my career to serve and help others.

If you are able to donate, any amount would mean so much to me. Even $5, $10, or $20 can help me get closer to my goal. If you aren’t able to donate, sharing my fundraiser with your family, friends, church, or community could make an incredible difference.

I am also looking for scholarships, organizations, churches, community programs, foundations, or other resources that may be able to help college students with tuition, books, or educational expenses. If you know of any programs that could help, please reach out to me.

I’ve been calling family, friends, and people in my community looking for guidance because I refuse to give up on something I have worked so hard for. I’m praying that the community can come together and help me take this next step.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story, for your prayers, encouragement, donations, shares, and any resources you may be able to connect me with. Every bit of support brings me one step closer to my goal of earning my degree and becoming a physician.

Thank you so much for believing in me and helping me pursue my future.



