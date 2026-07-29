Help Me Continue Caring for My Rescued Cats

For many years, I have been caring for a group of stray cats entirely on my own. They may have started as strays, but today they are my family.





Unfortunately, I do not have the space to keep them all inside my home, but I make sure they are safe, fed, and cared for every single day. I provide their food, parasite treatments, vaccinations, spaying and neutering, and any veterinary care they need. Every expense comes directly from my personal income.





Recently, veterinary costs have become overwhelming, and I have accumulated debts that I am struggling to pay. Despite the financial difficulties, I cannot turn my back on these animals who depend on me.





I am asking for your help so that I can continue providing them with the care they deserve and pay off the outstanding veterinary bills. Every donation, no matter how small, will go directly toward veterinary expenses, medications, food, and ongoing care for the cats

Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for helping me give these cats a safe and healthy life.

They did not choose to be born on the streets, but together we can give them the care and dignity they deserve