Help Me Continue Caring for My Mother





My name is Kim, and I am the full-time caregiver for my elderly disabled mother, Pat.

My mother suffers from severe macular degeneration and has lost most of her vision. She is also a significant fall risk and requires frequent assistance throughout the day, due to the harsh demands of being an X-ray tech for nearly fifty years. Her dedication to her work and patients have left her with a twisted back and limited mobility. Like many families, we want her to remain at home with someone she knows and trusts rather than relying on strangers to come into the house. I am willing and able to provide that care.

Unfortunately, the state where we live does not allow me to be paid as her caregiver simply because I am family. As a result, I have been forced to piece together income through Uber Eats and other gig work while remaining constantly available in case my mother needs help. Every day is a balancing act between earning enough to survive and being close enough to keep her safe.





The financial strain has become overwhelming. Our home is falling into serious disrepair because I simply do not have the money to make necessary repairs. Basic maintenance has been postponed for years as every available dollar goes toward surviving and caring for my mother. Our gutters are severely clogged, we have a huge hole in the kitchen ceiling from a roof leak that went undetected until the last minute. Our HVAC died two years ago, our electricals are shot and our plumbing is making me nervous. We lost our fridge a few years ago, a dear friend found us a used one last fall and it died after four months.

The emotional toll has been just as heavy. I have been struggling with severe depression that remains untreated because of our financial circumstances. I wake up every day worried about bills, worried about the condition of our home, and worried about what will happen if I can no longer keep going. Despite that, I continue because my mother depends on me.





I am asking for help because I have reached a point where I cannot do this alone.

Funds raised through this campaign will help with:





Essential home repairs and maintenance Household bills and living expenses Transportation and vehicle expenses required for gig work Caregiving-related costs Relief from the constant financial pressure that threatens our stability



Every donation, no matter the size, helps us remain together and allows me to continue caring for my mother in the home she loves.





If you are unable to donate, sharing this campaign and your prayers would mean more than you know.





Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for any support you can provide. Your kindness gives us hope during one of the most difficult periods of our lives, and hope has been very scare for me lately.