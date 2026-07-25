Help Me Continue Building Bridges Thru Innovation

For many years, I have dedicated my time, energy, and personal resources to connecting people, ideas, startups, and opportunities across continents—particularly between Africa and the Nordic innovation ecosystem.

Today, I have the opportunity to attend TechBBQ in Copenhagen, one of Europe's leading gatherings for startups, investors, innovators, and ecosystem builders. Being there will allow me to strengthen existing relationships, forge new partnerships, discover emerging trends, and bring back knowledge and opportunities that can benefit entrepreneurs and innovators in Nigeria and across Africa.

Beyond this trip, we are also building a FabLab (Fabrication Laboratory) in Ibadan—a space where young people, students, entrepreneurs, and makers will have access to tools, mentorship, and a collaborative environment to turn ideas into real products and businesses. The connections, insights, and partnerships developed at TechBBQ can play a vital role in accelerating this vision and creating lasting impact for thousands of aspiring innovators.

Throughout my journey, I have been fortunate to receive encouragement, guidance, and support from friends and colleagues around the world. Today, I humbly invite you to become part of this next chapter.

If you believe in the power of innovation, collaboration, self-development, and creating opportunities that extend beyond borders, I would be deeply grateful for your support. Every contributionno matter the size is an investment not only in my journey but in a larger mission to empower future innovators and build stronger bridges between Africa and the global innovation ecosystem.

Thank you for believing in this vision and for being part of the story.