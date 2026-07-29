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Help Me Continue a Treatment That Gave Me My Life

Goal$1,360 CAD
Raised$0 CAD

Fundraiser created byHailey Bausmer

Fundraiser funds will be received by Hailey Bausmer

Help Me Continue a Treatment That Gave Me My Life

For years, I’ve lived with chronic pain, fatigue, inflammation, and the daily reality of conditions like Hypermobility Spectrum Disorder/Ehlers-Danlos symptoms and fibromyalgia. After two diabetic pregnancies, I was also left struggling with insulin resistance and unstable A1C levels that put me at higher risk for developing full Type 2 diabetes.


Three months ago, I started using low-dose Zepbound (tirzepatide).


The changes have honestly been life-changing.


Not only has it helped stabilize my A1C and lower my insulin levels, but it has dramatically reduced inflammation in my body. Many doctors and researchers are now exploring GLP-1 medications for chronic inflammation, autoimmune-related symptoms, fatigue, and chronic pain conditions because patients are reporting improvements far beyond weight loss alone.


For me, those improvements have been real.


In the three months I’ve been taking it, I have not needed painkillers once. My Ehlers/fibromyalgia symptoms have decreased significantly, my fatigue has improved, and for the first time in a long time, I feel like my body is not constantly fighting itself every single day.


Unfortunately, because GLP-1 medications are only officially approved for diabetes treatment in Canada, insurance companies will not cover them when prescribed off-label for chronic illness and inflammation management.


The cost is approximately $340 per month out of pocket.


After recently losing my job, I am struggling to afford the medication that has helped me more than years of trial-and-error treatments ever did. It’s incredibly frustrating to know that preventative care and innovative treatment approaches are often denied coverage, while the healthcare system is willing to repeatedly offer narcotics during severe flares without addressing the underlying inflammation and dysfunction causing the symptoms in the first place.


I am trying to avoid that cycle.


This medication has helped me regain pieces of my life that chronic illness slowly took away — the ability to function more normally, be more present with my children, and exist with less pain.


If you’re able to donate, share, or support in any way, I would be deeply grateful. Every contribution helps me continue access to a treatment that has genuinely improved my quality of life.


Thank you for reading and for supporting me during an incredibly difficult season.

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