Help Me Complete My University Education

My name is Abdi Ibrahim, and I am a university student in Kenya with a strong desire to complete my education despite facing serious financial challenges.

I come from a family with limited financial resources, and paying my university fees has become a major obstacle to continuing my studies. Even though I have been searching for work and doing my best to support myself, I still cannot raise enough money to cover my educational expenses.

Education is more than just earning a degree—it is my opportunity to break the cycle of poverty in my family, build a stable career, and create a better future for those who depend on me. I believe that with the right support, I can achieve these goals and eventually give back to my community.

Your contribution, no matter how small, will go directly toward my university tuition, learning materials, and other essential education-related expenses. Every donation brings me one step closer to completing my studies.

If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with your family, friends, and networks would mean just as much.

Thank you for believing in my future and for giving me hope. Your kindness and generosity are deeply appreciated.