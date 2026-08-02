Hello everyone,

My name is Placid Halder,

and I am asking for your support to help me complete my university education.





I originally began my studies at the Canadian University of Bangladesh, but due to financial hardship I was forced to withdraw before completing my degree. When I was finally in a position to continue my education, I discovered that the university no longer offered the program I had been enrolled in. That meant I couldn't simply return and finish what I had started.





Instead of giving up, I chose a new path.

I have enrolled for the Associate Degree in Health Science program at the University of the People, an accredited online university that makes higher education accessible by charging assessment fees instead of traditional tuition.





As someone who has worked in customer service and contact center operations for several years, I believe this degree will open new opportunities for me to build a long-term career in healthcare and public health while creating a more stable future for myself and my family.





Unfortunately, covering the assessment fees and other educational costs is still beyond what I can currently afford. That is why I am reaching out for help.





Any contribution—large or small—will bring me one step closer to earning my degree. If you're unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with your friends and network would mean just as much.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for believing in the power of education.

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Thank you for your kindness and support.