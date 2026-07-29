Help Me Complete My Master's in Community Resource

I'm Kelvin Ogaro, a Nairobi-based researcher with a Bachelor's in Community Resource Management from Kenyatta University, and hands-on field experience with the Kenya Red Cross Society. I want to pursue a Master's in Community Resource and Development at KenyattaUniversity, to build deeper technical and policy skills for community-focused work across Kenya and East Africa.

I need to raise KES 350000 to close the funding gap for tuition and living costs. Every contribution — big or small — goes directly toward this goal, and I'll post regular updates on my progress.

Thank you for investing in Kenya's future