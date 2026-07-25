Help Me Complete My Master’s Degree in Process Saf

Help Me Complete My Master’s Degree in Process Safety Management





Hello, my name is Gloria Chidima Ngwu, and I sincerely appreciate you taking a moment to read my story.





I am a Chemical Engineer, a NEBOSH International General Certificate (IGC) holder, and a Health, Safety & Environment (HSE) professional from Nigeria. For several years, I had the privilege of working in the oil and gas industry, contributing to projects aimed at making industrial operations safer and protecting lives.





My dream has always been to become a Process Safety Specialist, someone who helps prevent industrial accidents, protects workers, and promotes safer engineering practices. To achieve this, I earned admission into the Professional Master’s Degree in Process Safety Management at the Federal University Lokoja, Nigeria.





When I accepted my admission, I had every intention of paying my tuition from my salary. I was employed on an engineering project and believed I would be able to finance my education through my work.





Then, everything changed.





The project was completed, and my team was demobilized. Along with many of my colleagues, I lost my job. Overnight, the financial plan I had carefully made for my education disappeared.





Despite actively applying for new opportunities and reaching out to organizations for sponsorship, I have not yet secured the funding I need. The tuition deadline is approaching, and I am doing everything I can to avoid losing this opportunity.





Today, I am humbly asking for your support.





My fundraising goal is $1,152, which will help cover my tuition, academic fees, learning materials, and essential educational expenses so that I can complete this programme and continue building a career dedicated to protecting lives through process safety.





This is more than funding a degree.





It is an investment in someone who wants to use engineering knowledge to reduce workplace accidents, strengthen safety culture, and contribute to safer industries in Nigeria and beyond.





If you are unable to donate, you can still make a tremendous difference by sharing my campaign with your family, friends, colleagues, church, workplace, or professional network. Every share increases the chance that someone who is able to help will see my story.





Every contribution large or small brings me one step closer to completing my education and pursuing the career I have worked so hard to build.





Thank you for believing in me and for taking the time to read my story. Your kindness, encouragement, prayers, and support mean more to me than words can express.





With gratitude,





Gloria Chidima Ngwu

Chemical Engineer

NEBOSH International General Certificate (IGC)

Health, Safety & Environment Professional

Professional Master’s Student (Process Safety Management)

Federal University Lokoja, Nigeria

https://www.linkedin.com/in/gloria-chidima-ngwu



