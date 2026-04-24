Help Me Complete My Gospel Studio in Mansa

Shalom family, I’m [Chibwe Rodgers], a Gospel music producer based in Mansa, Zambia.

God has opened doors for me to run a small recording studio to serve local churches, choir groups, and upcoming gospel artists.





Right now, I’m missing out on a lot of clients because my equipment is incomplete. I can record vocals, but I can’t deliver quality mixing/mastering without a proper interface, monitors, and mic.





My goal is to raise Eur 5000 to buy the remaining gear so I can serve the body of Christ better and help young gospel artists record their songs at an affordable rate.





Every donation, prayer, and share helps. If you can’t give, please share this with someone who can.





- Audio interface Focusrite 18i20

- motif Xf 8

- 10 Microphones C1

- semi acoustic guitar

- lead Guitar

- bass guitar

- a computer

- acoustic panels

- Yamaha studio monitor

- Beringer X32 digital mixer

- Drums





Contact:[0979262629]





Tha

nk you and God bless you.