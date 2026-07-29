Help Me Complete My Education, For Better Future





Dear Friends, Family, Supporters, and Kindhearted Strangers,





My name is Frantzy Morisset, and I am humbly reaching out for help during one of the most challenging periods of my educational journey. I have always believed that education is one of the most powerful tools for changing a person's life, creating opportunities, and building a better future for both individuals and their families. Today, I am asking for your support so that I can continue pursuing that dream.

I am currently working toward completing my Bachelor's Degree through CUNY School of Professional Studies (CUNY SPS), where I am majoring in Human Services with a minor in Human Resources.





My goal is to use my education to help others, serve my community, and secure a stable career that will allow me to support myself and my family. I have worked hard, sacrificed countless hours, and overcome many obstacles to reach this point.





After years of dedication and persistence, I am now very close to completing my degree. Unfortunately, financial difficulties have placed my education at risk. Due to circumstances beyond my control, I no longer qualify for the financial aid that previously helped me pay for school. As a result, I currently owe tuition and educational expenses to both Borough of Manhattan Community College (BMCC) and CUNY SPS.





The total amount I need to raise is approximately $16,500. This amount will help me resolve my outstanding school balances, regain good academic standing, register for future courses, and continue progressing toward graduation.





This situation has been extremely difficult because I have already invested so much time, effort, and determination into my education. Being forced to stop now because of financial hardship would be heartbreaking. I am so close to achieving a goal that I have spent years working toward, and I do not want financial obstacles to prevent me from crossing the finish line.





My academic journey has not always been easy. Like many students, I have faced personal, financial, and life challenges along the way. Despite these obstacles, I remained committed to my studies because I understand the value of education and the opportunities it can create. Every class I completed brought me one step closer to building a better future.

My long-term goal is to graduate, obtain meaningful employment in the fields of Human Services or Human Resources, and use my education to make a positive impact in the lives of others. I want to help individuals and families overcome challenges, access resources, and improve their quality of life. I also want to create financial stability for myself and provide support for my loved ones.





In addition to my educational challenges, I am also facing transportation difficulties. Recently, I launched a separate fundraiser to help repair my vehicle so I can return to work and continue earning income. Reliable transportation is essential because it allows me to work, attend important appointments, and maintain my responsibilities. While I continue working toward resolving those challenges, my education remains one of my highest priorities.





I believe that investing in education creates lasting change. When someone earns a degree, the benefits often extend beyond that individual. Education helps families, strengthens communities, and creates opportunities for future generations. By helping me continue my studies, you are not only supporting my educational goals—you are helping me build a foundation for a more secure and productive future.





I understand that times are difficult for many people, and I do not take this request lightly. Every donation, regardless of the amount, will make a meaningful difference. Whether you are able to contribute $1, $5, $20, $50, or more, every dollar brings me one step closer to returning to school and completing my degree.





If you are unable to donate financially, I completely understand. You can still help tremendously by sharing this fundraiser with your family, friends, coworkers, church members, social media networks, and anyone who may be willing to support my educational journey. Sometimes a simple share can reach someone who is able to make a life-changing contribution.





I am deeply grateful for every person who takes the time to read my story. Your kindness, encouragement, prayers, and support mean more to me than words can express. This fundraiser represents more than tuition payments—it represents hope, perseverance, opportunity, and the chance to complete a dream that I have worked toward for many years.

My goal is not simply to earn a degree. My goal is to use that degree to build a meaningful career, become financially independent, support my family, and contribute positively to society. With your help, I can continue moving forward instead of allowing financial hardship to stop my progress.





Thank you for believing in education, second chances, determination, and the power of community. Thank you for considering a donation to help me overcome this challenge. Together, we can turn this difficult moment into a success story.





Every contribution, every prayer, and every share brings me closer to graduation and a brighter future.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your generosity, compassion, and support.





Goal: $16,500





With sincere gratitude,





Frantzy Morisset

Future Human Services Professional & Human Resources Advocate

CUNY School of Professional Studies (CUNY SPS) Student