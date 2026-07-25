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Help me complete my dream of Becoming a Doctor

Goal₲2,000,000 PYG
Raised₲0 PYG

Fundraiser created byLucero González

Help me complete my dream of Becoming a Doctor

Hello, my name is Lucero. I am a medical student from Paraguay and a single mother.

After years of hard work, dedication, and sacrifice, I am about to begin one of the most important stages of my medical education: my clinical internship.

To complete this required training, I must move to another city, which means covering housing, food, transportation, and other basic living expenses.

Being a single mother makes this journey even more challenging, but it also gives me my greatest motivation. Every exam I’ve passed, every long night of studying, and every obstacle I’ve overcome has been for one reason: to build a better future for my daughter.

My family supports me as much as they can, but the costs of this new stage are beyond what we can afford.

The support I am requesting will help me not only with the expenses of my medical internship, but also with the financial demands of my final year of medical school. Balancing tuition, housing, food, transportation, and basic healthcare for both my daughter and me has become increasingly difficult.

With humility, I am asking for help so I can continue pursuing the career I have dreamed of for many years.

My goal is to become a physician and eventually specialize in neurosurgery, helping meet the need for specialists in my country. I know this path is long and demanding, but I am committed to serving others with compassion, integrity, and dedication.

How your donation will help

Your support will help cover essential expenses such as:

Monthly housing: 1,000,000 PYG (about USD $159)

Food: 400,000 PYG (about USD $64)

Two medical uniform: 600,000 PYG (about USD $95)

- Additional educational and living expenses throughout my internship and final year of medical school.

Every contribution, no matter the amount, brings me one step closer to completing my education while providing stability for my daughter and me.

I promise to use every donation responsibly and only for expenses directly related to my education, internship, and our basic needs during this important stage.

If you are unable to donate, sharing my campaign with others would mean just as much.

I am not asking someone else to walk this journey for me. I am simply asking for the opportunity to keep walking it. I hope that one day I can give back to others the same kindness and generosity that people have shown me today.

Thank you for believing in me, my education, and my future.

With heartfelt gratitude,

Lucero


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