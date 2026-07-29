Help Me Complete My Degree & Feed My Family

My name is [Saka Sunanka]. I am a student of Miva Open University and the only hope of my family.





Life has become very hard for me.

1. I lost my job - the same job I was using to pay my school fees.

2. I have no father, and my mother is old and sick. I am responsible for her and my own family.

3. I sold my motorcycle to start a small business, but the capital has finished. Now, I don't even have money for breakfast.





Despite all this, I refuse to give up on my education.

I am raising funds to:

1. **Pay my School Fees** - so I won't be forced to drop out

2. **Buy a Laptop** - for my online classes and assignments

3. **Internet Data** - to attend lectures every week

4. **Transport to Exam Center** - my exam center is in another state





I am not asking for too much. Any amount, no matter how small, will help me stay in school, feed my family, and build a better future.





Please, help me shine brightly again. Thank you for your kindness and support. God bless you.