Help Me Complete My Criminology Degree

Hello, I am a South African student currently pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Criminology through UNISA.

Education has always been incredibly important to me. A few years ago, I was accepted to several universities in the United Kingdom to study criminology, but unfortunately I was unable to attend because I could not afford the tuition and living costs. Rather than giving up on my dream, I enrolled at UNISA so I could continue working toward my goal.

I have worked hard to achieve good academic results and remain committed to graduating with distinction. My long-term goal is to continue my studies and build a career in forensic or criminal psychology, where I hope to contribute to the justice system by helping investigate crime, supporting victims, and improving public safety.

Balancing university with everyday living expenses has been challenging. Tuition, study materials and internet access costs place a significant financial burden on me. Every contribution, no matter the size, will go directly toward helping me continue my studies and complete my qualification.

Your support is not only an investment in my education but also in my future ability to make a positive impact in society. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would also mean a great deal to me.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for believing in my future.



