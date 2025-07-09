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Help Me Complete My Computer Science Degree

GoalKES 70,000 KES
RaisedKES 0 KES

Fundraiser created byTwinomujuni Emmanuel

Help Me Complete My Computer Science Degree

Help Me Complete My Computer Science Degree


Hello,

My name is Twinomujuni Emmanuel, though many people know me as Sizzy Afro. I am a Computer Science student in Uganda, a dance instructor, and a young person who believes that education and creativity can transform lives.

Growing up without my father was one of the greatest challenges of my life. I was raised by my single mother, who has worked tirelessly to provide for our family despite having very limited financial resources. She has always encouraged me to dream big, work hard, and never give up, even when life has been difficult.

Those lessons shaped who I am today.


Alongside my studies, I have dedicated myself to teaching dance and mentoring young people in my community. Through free and affordable dance classes, I have seen shy children gain confidence, talented youth discover their potential, and friendships grow through creativity and teamwork. These experiences have convinced me that serving others is my purpose.

My dream goes beyond earning a university degree. I want to combine my Computer Science education with my passion for dance to create digital platforms, educational tools, and opportunities that empower young people across Uganda. I believe technology and the arts together can change lives.


Unfortunately, financial hardship has put that dream at risk. The cost of university has become more than my family can afford, and I now face the possibility of being unable to complete my education despite working hard and doing everything I can to stay on track.

Instead of giving up, I have chosen to ask for help.


Your support will help me pay my university tuition, purchase essential learning materials, access the internet for my studies, and continue building a future where I can use my education to serve others.

Every donation, no matter the amount, brings me one step closer to graduating and continuing the work I love. If you are unable to contribute financially, sharing this fundraiser with your friends, family, or colleagues would mean just as much.


I don't see your generosity as simply helping one student. I see it as investing in someone who is committed to giving back. My goal is to graduate, build opportunities for young people, and one day support others facing the same challenges I have faced.


Thank you for taking the time to read my story, for believing in my potential, and for walking this journey with me. Your kindness gives me hope that this dream is still possible.


With sincere gratitude,

Twinomujuni Emmanuel (Sizzy Afro)


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