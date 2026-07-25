Help Me Complete My Batchelor of Social Work Degr

This fundraiser is to help me continue my Batchelor of Social Work studies while I continue serving my community as a part-time practicing Social worker. Although I remain committed to helping vulnerable individuals, families and communities, the financial challenges I face are making increasingly difficult to complete my education.

My goal is to raise funds to cover my educational expenses, rent, transportation and other essential living costs so I can focus on completing my 4-year degree successfully.

Your support will give me the opportunity to continue my studies without the constant burden of financial.