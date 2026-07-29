Help Me Complete My Bachelor’s Degree in Christian

Hello friends, family, and supporters,





I am reaching out with a humble request for support as I continue pursuing God’s calling on my life through higher education in Christian Leadership.





For the past three years, I have been faithfully enrolled at Doggett Christian Leadership Institute (DCLI), where I have already earned my Certificate in Leadership Principles. This journey has strengthened my faith, expanded my biblical knowledge, and equipped me to serve others more effectively through ministry.





My next step is completing my Bachelor’s Degree in Christian Leadership. The total amount I need to continue my education is $2,000. My goal does not stop there; I plan to continue my studies all the way through earning a Doctorate in Christian Leadership so I can further impact lives, teach God’s Word, and fulfill the purpose He has placed on my heart.





I believe education is an investment, not only in my future but also in the lives of those I will serve through ministry. Every class, every lesson, and every credential helps prepare me to lead, encourage, disciple, and minister to others more effectively.





If you are able, I am asking you to prayerfully consider investing in my future and in what the Lord is doing through me. No gift is too small, and every contribution brings me one step closer to completing this next phase of my education. Please make sure to attach a note that lets Bishop know you’re investing into “Fallon’s scholarship fund”.





If you are unable to give financially, I would greatly appreciate your prayers and help sharing this fundraiser with others.





Thank you for your support, encouragement, and belief in the calling God has placed on my life.

God bless you,

Fallon VegaRoman