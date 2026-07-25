Help Me Complete My 21 Years Building Project





I am a 75-year-old retiree seeking support to complete a building project that has remained unfinished for 21 years due to financial challenges.

This project is a lifelong dream and a legacy I hope to leave for my family. Any support, no matter how small, will bring me closer to completing it.

If you would like to help or learn more, kindly contact me at: olaleyewahabi@gmail.com

Thank you for your kindness and support. May God richly bless you. Wahabi Oladunmoye