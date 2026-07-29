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Help me complete high school and pursue my future.

GoalRM 10,000 MYR
RaisedRM 0 MYR

Fundraiser created byZarin George

Fundraiser funds will be received by Zarin George

Help me complete high school and pursue my future.

Isaiah 40:31

But those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint


Help me complete my A Levels and continue my education


My name is Zarin, living in Malaysia and I am raising funds to cover my Cambridge International A Level and SAT examination fees, which are an essential step toward my future education.


Due to family financial circumstances, I have been self-studying for my A Levels instead of attending a traditional school programme. Despite the challenges of studying independently, I have remained committed to my education and achieved 9As and 1B in my O level (10th grade) examinations. I am looking for assistance to complete my high school examinations (12th grade).


These examinations are more than just academic requirements for me. Completing my A Levels will allow me to apply to universities and scholarship programs that could make higher education possible for me. They are the foundation of my next opportunities.


The total cost of my examination fees for both Cambridge and SAT is RM9500 (approximately USD 2323.59). At the moment, this financial barrier is preventing me from sitting my exams and moving forward with my university applications.


I am humbly asking for support to help me reach this goal. Any contribution, regardless of the amount, will help me take this important step toward completing my qualifications and pursuing further education.


If you are unable to donate, sharing this campaign with others would also mean a great deal to me.


Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for supporting my educational journey. May God bless you for your kindness.

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