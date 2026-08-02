Help Me Clear My University Penalty and Secure

Please Help Me Continue My Education





I am a university student currently facing serious financial difficulties, and I am struggling to pay an outstanding penalty fee required by my campus. My family and I are unable to afford this amount due to our difficult financial situation.





I am sincerely asking for your kind support to help me settle this payment. This is not simply a financial burden for me—it is directly affecting my education and my future. If I am unable to pay the required amount, I may be forced to discontinue my studies, which would be devastating after working so hard to build a better future.





I am studying at ECU Campus in Sri Lanka. When I made this donation, Sri Lankans cannot create accounts here, so I created an account from the Netherlands. Otherwise, I would not be able to do this. I apologize for that.





Even a small contribution would mean so much to me and could help me remain in university and continue my education. If you are unable to donate, sharing this request with others would also be deeply appreciated.





Thank you from the bottom of my heart for taking the time to read my story and for any kindness or support you can offer.



