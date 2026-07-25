Help Me Clear My Path to a Career at Amazon!

have an incredible opportunity to start a new chapter in my life—I have been offered a position at Speed Logistics (Amazon) and have a spot waiting for me in CDL school.





​However, I am facing a major hurdle. I have an outstanding "Failure to Appear" charge stemming from an old, unpaid traffic ticket. I must pay the associated fines and resolve this before my court date tomorrow morning at 9:00 AM CT to remain eligible for these programs and avoid potential jail time. This financial barrier is the only thing standing between me and this career path.









​This is about much more than just a job:





​For My Wife: My wife and I have worked tirelessly to get into our own nice little studio apartment after living in, at times, bare-minimum conditions. I am her sole support, and if I am not here, she has no one else to turn to.

​For My Future: I have been stuck at a job for far too long where I am pushed like a mule and treated without human dignity. This delivery/driving role is my way out—it is the stable future we have been fighting for.

​The Urgency: If I go to court tomorrow and cannot pay these fines, I face the real risk of being taken into custody. I have no funds for a bond, and losing my freedom would mean losing the career progress I’ve worked so hard to secure.

​I am humbly asking for your help to cover these fines so I can pay them in full tonight and move forward. Any contribution, no matter how small, gets me one step closer to securing our future. Thank you for your support and for believing in us.





​CashApp: $laurynkzangara

Venmo: EMO4LYFE94